Missiles light up night sky as Trump orders military strike against Syria (VIDEO)

President Trump announced a military attack against Syrian targets Friday night in response to the chemical attack Syrian despot Bashar al-Assad allegedly perpetrated on his own people.

In Syria, Associated Press reporters saw smoke rising from east Damascus and the lit-up sky turning orange from the blasts.

A huge fire could be seen from a distance to the east. Syrian television said the attacks targeted a scientific research center in Barzeh, near Damascus, and an army depot near Homs.

Shortly after Trump announced the military action, US Joint Chiefs Chairman Joseph Dunford said the attacks targeted three locations tied to Syria’s chemical weapons.

“The targets that were struck and destroyed were specifically associated with the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons program,” Dunford said during a press conference with Defense Secretary James Mattis.

“We also selected targets that would minimize the risk to innocent civilians.”

Dunford added, “We did not do any coordination with the Russians on the strikes, nor did we pre-notify them.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1