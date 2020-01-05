Missiles Hit Base Where U.S. Troops Stationed In Iraq And Near U.S. Embassy, Reports Say

Multiple rockets hit a military base in Iraq on Saturday where U.S. troops are stationed while mortars were fired at a high-security facility that houses the U.S. Embassy, according to multiple reports.

Reuters reported, “Several rockets fell on Saturday inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, its Jadriya neighborhood, and the Balad air base housing U.S. troops.”

The Times of Israel reported that sources said that sirens “immediately rang out at the American compound in Baghdad hosting both diplomats and troops.”

There was no immediate word on who was responsible for the attacks or if there were any casualties.

The attacks come two days after U.S. forces killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, which is a designated terrorist organization. – READ MORE