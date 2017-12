Miss America’s top tier resigns amid dust-up over crude emails

The top ranks of the Miss America Organization reportedly experienced a shakeup on Saturday, with the chief executive, chief operating officer and board chair all said to have resigned amid an email scandal.

The exits of CEO Sam Haskell, COO and President Josh Randle and board chair Lynn Weidner were reported by The Huffington Post following the outlet’s expose earlier this week detailing vulgar emails mostly written by Haskell.

Dan Myers, who took on the role as interim chairman of the board, officially announced two of the resignations a day after dozens of former Miss America competitors signed a petition calling on the group’s leadership to step down.

In a statement released Saturday, the organization said it had “accepted the resignation” of Haskell, effective immediately, and Weidner, who “has agreed to remain on the board for up to 90 days to facilitate a smooth transition for the MAO to new leadership.” – READ MORE

