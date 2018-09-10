Miss America Contestant Slams Trump, Claims President Is ‘Biggest Issue’ America Faces

iss West Virginia had harsh words for President Donald Trump during a portion of the Miss America contest Friday night, calling Trump the “biggest issue” Americans face in an interview for the crown.

The Wrap reports that Madeline Collins was given the question, “What is the biggest issue facing Americans today?” as part of the program’s “interview segment,” which replaced the swimsuit competition in a change made earlier this year. The theory behind the change was that while the swimsuits highlighted women’s bodies in a way that could be perceived as “sexist,” a question-and-answer portion would be more likely to showcase the female intellect.

The group behind Miss America also re-labeled the annual event a “competition,” dropping the word “pageant.”

But if the women were stymied by the mechanics of swimwear, they fared little better when peppered with questions about current events.

"Donald Trump is the biggest issue our country faces," Collins told the judges. "Unfortunately, he has caused a lot of division in our country."