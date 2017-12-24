Miss America Board Members In Hot Water Over ‘Inappropriate’ Emails About Past Winners

The Miss America Organization is catching heat over several exposed email chains in which board members spoke about former winners of the competition with “inappropriate language.”

According to the report by the Huffington Post, CEO Sam Haskell was involved and participated in several email chains in which he and several other people involved in the organization spoke about former winners with vulgar, degrading and sexual language.

While multiple people were involved in the email chains that were reviewed for the report, the most alarming ones come from communications between Haskell and Lewis Friedman, the lead writer of the Miss America pageant telecast.

In one email chain, Friedman jokes that they should start calling former Miss America winners “c**ts” going forward to which Haskell replied “Perfect… bahahaha.” – READ MORE

