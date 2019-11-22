‘Mishap’ in Oklahoma kills 2 Air Force pilots on training mission

Two Air Force pilots were killed Thursday morning during an “aircraft mishap” at Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma, officials said.

The Air Force said the “mishap” occurred around 9:10 a.m. while the aircraft was performing a training mission.

Vance emergency response personnel were at the scene treating casualties and assisting in recovery efforts.

Col. Corey Simmons, commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing, told reporters Thursday afternoon that two airmen aboard one of the T-38 Talons were killed and two airmen on the other T-38 Talon were not hurt. – READ MORE