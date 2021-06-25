‘Miracle on Ice’ captain couldn’t believe US Olympian said she’d burn flag: ‘I thought it was a prank’

“Miracle on Ice” captain Mike Eruzione, who helped defeat the Soviet Union hockey team in 1980 in one of the greatest upsets in sports history, joined “Fox & Friends” Tuesday after BMX alternate Chelsea Wolfe said in a now-deleted Facebook post that she would burn the flag if she were to win a gold medal.

Eruzione was baffled by the remark and said he thought it was “a prank.” He then spoke about the meaning of competing in the Olympics representing the United States.

“It’s the ultimate honor, it’s not a Super Bowl or a World Series or a Stanley Cup. This is the United States. You represent every part of this country,” he said.

Eruzione said he couldn’t believe the BMX freestyle rider would ever think about burning the flag at the podium at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

“I actually couldn’t believe it. I mean, first of all, burning the American flag anywhere is disgusting. To use your forum on the podium of the Olympic Games, I was like really, could someone actually think about doing that? … I just couldn’t even imagine the mindset of someone thinking that made sense,” Eruzione said, calling it an “incredible honor” to stand on the Olympic podium and hear the national anthem played and see the flag raised. – READ MORE

