‘MIRACLE BABY’: Ohio State Football Star J.K. Dobbins Spared By Abortion, Announcer Details (VIDEO)

Record-breaking Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is reportedly known to his mother as her “miracle baby,” said Fox Sports announcer Gus Johnson on Saturday. Dobbins’ mother became pregnant with him when she was 18 years old and contemplated having an abortion, Johnson outlined, but ultimately chose life.

“J.K. Dobbins’ mom, Mya, became pregnant when she was 18 years old,” the announcer detailed. “She went to the doctor because she was thinking about aborting the baby, but changed her mind.”

"That baby turned out to be that young man, J.K. Dobbins," he added, "who she calls her 'miracle baby.'"