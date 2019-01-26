Minnesota’s Rep. Ilhan Omar gets $250G book deal amid uproar over her comments

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a freshman Democratic lawmaker from Minnesota, has entered a book deal worth up to $250,000 for a memoir chronicling her path from refugee to congresswoman.

The book by Omar, the first Somali American to serve in Congress, has the working title, “This Is What America Looks Like,” and will be published by Dey Street. It will touch upon Omar’s upbringing in Somalia, her years as a refugee in Kenya and her subsequent arrival in the United States.

According to Forbes, which first reported the book deal, the agreement is listed as a “good deal” – meaning Omar will be getting between $100,000 and $250,000.

“Her voice on the page is very much as it is in real life — fresh and positive even when she is tackling serious issues, with real empathy and deep knowledge,” Dey Street executive editor Alessandra Bastagli told the outlet. – READ MORE