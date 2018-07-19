True Pundit

Sports

Minnesota Twins closer leaves game early to become US citizen

Posted on by
Share:

Minnesota Twins closer Fernando Rodney left Sunday’s game early to become a U.S. citizen.

Rodney, 41, confirmed on his Instagram that he became an American citizen, after coming to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic 19 years ago.

“After 19 years in this wonderful country today I am blessed to say that I am an official US Citizen,” he wrote. “I want to thank all those who have been with me throughout the process and especially thank the @twins organizations for allowing me to catch my flight. Big thanks to the @tigers who made this dream possible 19 years ago.”

Rodney posted a piciture of himself raising his right hand to take the Oath of Allegiance in Miami.

He then held up an American flag and posed next to a human-sized version of the Statue of Liberty in another photo.

“Today I fly the American Flag but in my heart always hold my Dominican Flag,” Rodney wrote on Instagram. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Minnesota Twins closer leaves game early to become US citizen
Minnesota Twins closer leaves game early to become US citizen

A Minnesota Twins closer left Sunday’s game early to become a U.S. citizen, reports said.

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: