Minnesota Twins closer leaves game early to become US citizen

Minnesota Twins closer Fernando Rodney left Sunday’s game early to become a U.S. citizen.

Rodney, 41, confirmed on his Instagram that he became an American citizen, after coming to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic 19 years ago.

“After 19 years in this wonderful country today I am blessed to say that I am an official US Citizen,” he wrote. “I want to thank all those who have been with me throughout the process and especially thank the @twins organizations for allowing me to catch my flight. Big thanks to the @tigers who made this dream possible 19 years ago.”

Rodney posted a piciture of himself raising his right hand to take the Oath of Allegiance in Miami.

“Today I fly the American Flag but in my heart always hold my Dominican Flag,” Rodney wrote on Instagram. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1