Minnesota officer meant to fire Taser, not handgun, in deadly Daunte Wright shooting, police chief says

A police chief in Brooklyn Center outside of Minneapolis released the body camera footage Monday showing the officer-involved shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, categorizing the event as an “accidental discharge.”

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said he believed the so far unidentified officer intended to reach for a Taser but mistakenly grabbed her service weapon and deployed a single bullet. Both the chief and Mayor Mike Elliott declined to release the officer’s name at this time but said the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension should be releasing information about all involved parties soon.

At least 500 Minnesota National Guard personnel were activated across the Twin Cities on Monday in support of Operation Safety Net during the trial for Derek Chauvin – a number that’s expected to increase following Sunday’s fatal police shooting in Brooklyn Center.

The @MNNationalGuard has just over 500 personnel activated in support of @MinnesotaOSN as of this morning. The @MNNationalGuard had plans in place to increase that number in the coming days as closing arguments approach in the trial of Derek Chauvin. — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) April 12, 2021

The Minneapolis area erupted in looting and riots late Sunday after the unidentified officer fatally shot Wright during a traffic stop just 10 miles from where Chauvin had Floyd pinned to the pavement last May. A citywide curfew was issued by Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott until 6 a.m. CT Monday.

About 500 people had gathered overnight outside of a police precinct in the city and clashed with officers.

“Our entire community is filled with grief following today’s officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20 year old young man. Our hearts are with his family, and with all those in our community impacted by this tragedy,” Elliott said in a statement. “While we await additional information from the BCA who is leading the investigation, we continue to ask that members of our community gathering do so peacefully, amid our calls for transparency and accountability.” – READ MORE

