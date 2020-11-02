Minnesota In Play For Trump and GOP

Trump has a real shot at a blue to red flip.

No Republican has won Minnesota in a presidential race since Richard Nixon in 1972. Donald Trump has a shot at changing that. He only lost there by a relatively small margin in 2016 and he’s now put big bucks and time in the state. Joe Biden has had to take resources he could have used elsewhere and put them here, in a state he should be winning handily. The same is true in New Mexico, New Hampshire, and Nevada.

THANK YOU MINNESOTA! The Iron Range is TRUMP COUNTRY! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zIJ3LOQ3LZ — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 26, 2020

FNC: “Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump cross paths for a second straight day in a crucial battleground state — as they enter the final weekend before Tuesday’s vote. On Thursday they faced off in Florida. Friday – with just four days to go until the general election on Nov. 3, the showdown takes place in Minnesota, which suggests that a state long carried by Democrats in presidential elections may be in play. But four years ago Trump narrowly lost Minnesota and its 10 electoral votes to 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, and for over a year the president and his re-election campaign have been eyeing the state in hopes of breaking the losing streak and flipping it from blue to red.”

Amy Koch, a GOP strategist and the first and only female state senate majority leader in Minnesota history, said that Democrats “always take Minnesota for granted. No one can ever believe that Minnesota’s in play and that was a mistake that Hillary Clinton’s camp made in 2016 and it very nearly cost them. Biden’s camp at least seems to be heeding that, but they always seem to be playing catch up.” – READ MORE

