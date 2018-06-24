Minnesota GOP chairwoman accuses state party leaders of racist insults

The chairwoman of the Minnesota Republican Party on Friday accused fellow Republicans in the state of making racist and sexist comments about her.

Jennifer Carnahan, who was born in South Korea and adopted by Minnesotan parents, wrote in a post on her personal Facebook page that party leaders around the state have used “awful racial slurs,” according to a screenshot of the post obtained by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

“Some (sadly) Republican Party leaders/executive committee members around this state have made racist comments about me, and to me calling me — ‘dragon lady, a c—-k, a stupid Asian not even born in America’ and other awful racial slurs,” she wrote, adding, “Not sure how these people still maintain their roles.”

In the post, Carnahan wrote that the “daily” emails and social media posts from people, in addition to the comments from other party leaders, are “starting to get to” her. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1