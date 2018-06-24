Politics
Minnesota GOP chairwoman accuses state party leaders of racist insults
The chairwoman of the Minnesota Republican Party on Friday accused fellow Republicans in the state of making racist and sexist comments about her.
Jennifer Carnahan, who was born in South Korea and adopted by Minnesotan parents, wrote in a post on her personal Facebook page that party leaders around the state have used “awful racial slurs,” according to a screenshot of the post obtained by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
“Some (sadly) Republican Party leaders/executive committee members around this state have made racist comments about me, and to me calling me — ‘dragon lady, a c—-k, a stupid Asian not even born in America’ and other awful racial slurs,” she wrote, adding, “Not sure how these people still maintain their roles.”
In the post, Carnahan wrote that the “daily” emails and social media posts from people, in addition to the comments from other party leaders, are “starting to get to” her. – READ MORE
