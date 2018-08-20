Minnesota Democrats endorse Keith Ellison despite domestic abuse allegation

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Democrats are standing behind U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison and his bid for state attorney general, with the state party giving him an endorsement Saturday amid an allegation of domestic abuse from an ex-girlfriend.

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement that Ellison “will be a champion for families and fight to hold powerful interests accountable.”

Ellison received 326 votes, or 82 percent of delegates on hand at the party’s state executive committee meeting Saturday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

The endorsement comes after Ellison won the Democratic primary just days after Karen Monahan said Ellison had once dragged her off a bed by her feet while screaming obscenities. Ellison has denied the allegation. Monahan has said she has video footage of the 2016 encounter, but has declined to release it. Ellison says the video does not exist.

Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Campaign Manager, Said Thursday That Democrats Should Cease Campaigning For Democratic National Committee Deputy Chairman Rep. Keith Ellison (D-mn) After Allegations Of Domestic Abuse Surfaced Against The Minnesota Attorney General Candidate.

Mook, appearing on CNN to discuss the explosive accusations against Ellison, said the Minnesota lawmaker must be held “accountable” if the allegations are factual. “Right now, in this moment, should Democrats be campaigning with him? Like Amy Klobuchar? What should she be doing?” CNN anchor Kate Bolduan asked Mook.

“I think we need to let the process play out to look if this is true. And if it’s true, you know, I think he needs to be held accountable,” Mook replied. “I don’t think people should be campaigning with him.”

The shock allegation surfaced on Saturday when Austin Aslim Monahan, the son of Ellison's former girlfriend Karen Monahan, alleged on social media to have witnessed footage of the ordeal. Monahan has publically stated the video does indeed exist, however, the thumb drive which possesses the video was lost when moving.