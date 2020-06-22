Minnesota city mulls removing ‘chief’ from job titles, saying term is offensive to Native Americans

The city council of Duluth, Minnesota, is considering removing the word “chief” from the job titles of top administrators at the urging of the mayor, who says the term is offensive to indigenous people.

The Star Tribune reported that during a news conference Wednesday, Mayor Emily Larson “implored City Council members to vote to approve the change next week ‘so that we have more inclusive leadership and less language that is rooted in hurt and offensive, intentional marginalization.'”

Alicia Kozlowski, the city’s community relations officer and a member of the Grand Portage and Fond du Lac Bands of Lake Superior Chippewa, is on board with the initiative. She told the outlet, “I think there are other titles that we have the opportunity to use to steer away from language that may put people down based off their race or culture.”

Kozlowski said the term “chief” is used as “a racial epithet, and it turns into a microaggression.”

The specific measure up for consideration before the council on Monday would change the title of the city’s chief administrative officer to “City Administrator,” and the title of the chief financial officer would become “finance director.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --