Minnesota AG admits there is no evidence that race was a factor in George Floyd killing

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) acknowledged during an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” Sunday that there is no evidence race was a motivating factor in the killing of George Floyd.

The progressive attorney general made the stunning admission when fielding a question from interviewer Scott Pelley on why the prosecution didn’t pursue a hate crime charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest last May.

“I wouldn’t call it that because hate crimes are crimes where there’s an explicit motive and of bias,” Ellison said. “We don’t have any evidence that Derek Chauvin factored in George Floyd’s race as he did what he did.”

"In our society, there is a social norm that killing certain kinds of people is more tolerable than other kinds of people," says Keith Ellison about the murder of George Floyd. But without evidence of explicit bias, he could not charge it as a hate crime.

“You could’ve charged him with a hate crime under Minnesota law, and you chose not to,” Pelley reiterated.

“Could have,” Ellison responded. “But we only charge those crimes that we had evidence that we could put in front of a jury to prove. If we’d had a witness that told us that Derek Chauvin made a racial reference, we might have charged him with a hate crime. But I would have needed a witness to say that on the stand. We didn’t have it. So we didn’t do it.”- READ MORE

