Minneapolis Target Store That Was Ransacked By Rioters Now Features Mural Celebrating Rioters

The Minneapolis Target store that was infamously ransacked by looters last year now proudly displays a mural celebrating those same rioters.

Yes, really.

As we highlighted last year, the store was reopened with the goal of catering more to black shoppers and being less “racist.”

After a newly formed “racial justice committee” sought to tackle Target’s reputation of appealing primarily to white suburban shoppers, efforts were made to make the store more welcoming for black people while also stocking more products made by black-owned brands.

Part of this facelift included a new mural at the front of the store meant to represent the new ethos of the brand.

Now we know what that looks like – the mural features the words ‘Together We Build’ as well as a depiction of two BLM protesters holding an “I can’t breathe” sign.

Inspiring corporate-sponsored art now adorning the Target in Minneapolis that was looted last year pic.twitter.com/jlXZ79tVaM — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 27, 2021

The mural also depicts protesters with their fists raised triumphantly in the air while buildings around them are on fire.

