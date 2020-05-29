Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin charged with 3rd-degree murder, manslaughter in George Floyd’s death

Fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter Friday for the agonizing, caught-on-video death of black man George Floyd.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced the charges amid deafening calls for justice and widespread protesters marked by outrage, tear gas, fires, looting, the activation of the National Guard and an 8 p.m. curfew announced Friday.

According to the complaint, Chauvin kept his knee firmly on Floyd’s neck for a total of 8 minutes and 46 seconds Monday evening. A full minute and 53 seconds of that time was after Floyd fell unresponsive, “ceasing to breathe or speak,” the paperwork states.

In chilling detail, the filing recreates the last few moments of Floyd’s life, how he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe,” “Mama” and “Please” as he struggled for air.

“You are talking fine,” the officers responded, according to the complaint. When Officer Thomas Lane asked, “Should we roll him on his side?” Chauvin replied, “No, staying put where we got him.”