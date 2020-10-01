Minneapolis Police ‘Looking Into’ Explosive ‘Voter Fraud’ Allegations Following Project Veritas Video Involving Ilhan Omar Campaign

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) announced on Monday afternoon that it is “looking into” explosive “allegations of voter fraud” following a video that was released yesterday by Project Veritas that involves a campaign worker for Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN).

An investigation from Project Veritas purports to show that “Omar is engaging in illegal ballot harvesting and a cash-for-ballots scheme in her district in Minneapolis,” Newsweek reported. “The group, which has targeted mainly liberal groups with ‘sting’ operations, posted a video late on Sunday showing what it claims is evidence of an illegal effort to harvest absentee ballots.”

MPD wrote on Twitter: “ALLEGATIONS OF VOTER FRAUD BEING EVALUATED. ✅ The MPD is aware of the allegations of vote harvesting. We are in the process of looking into the validity of those statements. No further information is available at this time on this.”

The video shows Liban Mohamed, brother of Minneapolis city council member Jamal Osman, saying in a Snapchat video: “Just today we got 300 for Jamal Osman. I have 300 ballots in my car right now. … Numbers don’t lie. You can see my car is full. All these here are absentee ballots. Look, all these are for Jamal Osman.” – READ MORE

