Minneapolis Police Department Advises Residents to Give In to Criminals

The Minneapolis Police Department is advising residents of the city to “Be prepared to give up your cell phone and purse/wallet” if approached by robbers, and “Do not argue or fight with the criminal. Do as they say.”

The “robbery prevention tips” were circulated by the department and reported by local ABC affiliate KSTP-5. They advise that the city is suffering an increase in robberies and carjackings, especially in the 3rd Precinct — the area of the city in which George Floyd was killed in police custody on Memorial Day, and rioters destroyed police headquarters.

Others posted the tips on social media:

Look another email on how to be a perfect victim in #MplsCrime just came out, but wait @MayorFrey says Minneapolis is a safe vibrant place pic.twitter.com/1eIBY0oei9 — Hennepin County Police & Fire monitoring (@HCP_FM) July 28, 2020

Here’s the not cropped, unmarked version of that message pic.twitter.com/Dpf1nqRknc — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) August 1, 2020

Other cities have reported dramatic increases in crime, including shootings and murders, since the Black Lives Matter protests and riots erupted. – READ MORE

