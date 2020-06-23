Minneapolis PD sees wave of resignations as officers feel betrayed by city officials

At least seven Minneapolis Police Department officers have recently resigned, with another seven in the process of separating from the department, as officers feel betrayed by city officials and opposed by the public they serve, according to the Star Tribune.

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in custody of fired Minneapolis Police officers, the city has entertained proposals to dismantle the department altogether, and officers are subject to high levels of hostility from some residents.

“They don’t feel appreciated,” said former MPD officer Mylan Masson, who is also an expert in the use of force. “Everybody hates the police right now. I mean everybody.”

Some officers have reportedly quit without even going through the formal process, creating additional strain for a department struggling with COVID-19-related budget shortfalls and difficulties in recruitment. – READ MORE

