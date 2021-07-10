Minneapolis Fed Imposes COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for Employees

The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis will require its 1,100 employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of August, according to the institution’s President and CEO Neel Kashkari.

Kashkari said in a post on the Minneapolis Fed website on Wednesday that the new policy would require all employees to get the shot “as a condition of continuing employment, with accommodations only provided to those who cannot get vaccinated due to medical conditions or sincerely held religious beliefs.” He added that the policy will also be in effect for new hires.

“While some staff may be unhappy with this new requirement, we believe most will appreciate the actions we are taking on our collective behalf,” Kashkari said.

Touching on the legal aspects of such a mandate, the chief of the Minneapolis Fed noted that recently updated guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission indicates that employers can legally require staff physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated for COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

COVID-19 vaccines have become a flashpoint in the culture wars now gripping America, with opponents of vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, and other pandemic-related restrictions viewing them as an unacceptable violation of civil liberties, while supporters tend to see them as necessary inconveniences to protect vulnerable populations and, more broadly, get the outbreak under control faster. – READ MORE

