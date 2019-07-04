‘Mini AOC’ ends parody videos after receiving ‘death threats,’ ‘harassment’ from the left, family says

The 8-year-old child actor who went viral for impersonating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, is no longer going to make videos due to death threats and harassment she and her family have received.

Earlier this year, Ava Martinez, known as “Mini AOC,” brought joy to her fans with several videos poking fun at the socialist darling, collecting millions of views on social media.

However, the fun came to a screeching halt on Wednesday when Martinez’s family announced that she would no longer be impersonating Ocasio-Cortez and that all the videos created would be removed.

Ava will not being doing any more MINI AOC content.



The Left's Harassment and death threats have gone too far for our family. We have been getting calls on our personal phone numbers.

For our safety and for our child's safety, we deleted all Mini AOC accounts. — SickenTirade (@sickentirade) July 3, 2019

Schachter told Fox News that the feedback from “Mini AOC” was overwhelmingly positive, but the negativity “became too much” after she reenacted photographs the congresswoman had taken at the southern border last year, adding that the comments were “increasingly personal, dark, and dangerous.” – READ MORE