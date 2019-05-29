‘Mind-Boggling’: Alex Trebek’s Surprising Cancer Update

Three months after announcing his diagnosis of stage four pancreatic cancer, Jeopardy host Alex Trebek told PEOPLE about a “mind-boggling” update: He’s “near remission,” according to his doctors.

“It’s kind of mind-boggling,” the beloved host told the magazine.

“The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory … some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent,” he said.

The 78-year-old will “still have to go through several more rounds of chemotherapy to hopefully get into full remission, but he’s elated at how far he’s come,” according to PEOPLE. – read more

