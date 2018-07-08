Milo Yiannopoulos, Tomi Lahren cast for anti-abortion Roe v. Wade movie

Conservative figures Milo Yiannopoulos and Tomi Lahren have reportedly been cast in a secretive anti-abortion movie project about the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, the Daily Beast reported Friday.

Yiannopoulos, a right-wing provocateur, will play British abortion doctor David Sopher. The Daily Beast reported that he will be depicted as performing abortions during his single scene in the film.

Conservative commentator Lahren will play the daughter of Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun, who authored the opinion in Roe v. Wade. She will portray a Planned Parenthood volunteer who confronts her father, according to the Daily Beast.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported on the film earlier this week, revealing that it was being filmed in New Orleans under a fake title. – READ MORE

