Millions Of Votes Have Already Been Cast In Critical Battleground States

Over six million Americans have already cast their ballot for November’s election, according to the U.S. Elections Project (USEP).

Early voting has already begun in 27 states, including some critical battlegrounds. Voters have cast hundreds of thousands of ballots in Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina and Georgia, and over one million Americans have already voted in Florida, the nation’s largest swing state, according to USEP data.

Voters are casting ballots early – both in-person by mail – at much higher rates than in 2016, according to USA Today, with the number of votes cast so far already totaling almost 5% of the entire vote count from the last presidential election, according to The New York Times data.

The totals are even higher in battlegrounds like Florida, where the 1.1 million already-returned ballots amount to approximately 12% of the total votes cast in the state in 2016, the data shows. In Wisconsin, the approximately 576,000 ballots returned would represent almost 20% of the total ballots cast four years ago as well.

The rise in early voting could be concerning for Trump, according to The Washington Post, as the president trails Biden in national and battleground polls. Biden leads Trump by almost 10 points nationwide, according to FiveThirtyEight, a gap that the president needs to close to have any shot at reelection, forecasters say.

Democrats have voted by mail-in ballots at a higher rate than Republicans, the data shows. In the eight states that have reported party registration data, including battlegrounds like Florida, Iowa, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, Democrats have requested just under 22 million ballots compared just over 13 million for Republicans. Democrats have returned almost 1.3 million ballots, while Republicans have returned about 470,000.

Early mail-in voting by party affiliation: NORTH CAROLINA:

D – 206,334

R – 67,871

No Party – 119,346 PENNSYLVANIA:

D – 70,704

R – 14,133

No – 7,345 OKLAHOMA: just starting to report

D – 40,783

R – 24,700

No – 8,263 Keep going! Organize! VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 7, 2020