Millions of Americans Projected to Remain Jobless as Biden Packs U.S. Labor Force with Foreign Workers

Millions of Americans are projected to remain jobless for the next three to four years, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), though President Joe Biden is looking to fill American jobs with foreign workers.

In a report released this month, CBO analysts said the number of jobless Americans — all of whom want full-time jobs — will not return to pre-coronavirus levels until around 2024.

“As the economy expands, many people rejoin the civilian labor force who had left it during the pandemic, restoring it to its pre-pandemic size in 2022,” the CBO report states. “The unemployment rate gradually declines throughout the period, and the number of people employed returns to its pre-pandemic level in 2024.”

The CBO analysis projects that while the unemployment rate, which hides the number of total Americans out of the workforce, will return to an average of about four percent between 2024 and 2025. Biden, himself, admitted on camera that the U.S. would not be at “full employment” until 2031.

“That’s not hyperbole. That’s a fact,” Biden said.

President Biden on new jobs numbers: “At that rate it’s gonna take 10 years before we get to full employment. That’s not hyperbole. That’s a fact.” pic.twitter.com/nlFGZ1JOEs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 5, 2021

Before then, millions of Americans are projected to remain jobless though that has not kept the Biden administration from pursuing a labor policy that floods the United States labor market with millions of illegal aliens, foreign visa workers, and green card-holders.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --