Millions in Dark Money Flows to Pro-Abortion Groups

A dark-money network of liberal groups and initiatives has pushed millions in funding to organizations that advocate for abortions.

Arabella Advisors establishes groups under trade, or fictitious, names, and acts as their “fiscal sponsor,” which allows the groups to avoid filing public returns to the Internal Revenue Service. The network also acts as a “pass-through” entity for left-wing donors, who do not have to mark their money as going to the exact group that they are funding, but rather can make out the contributions to the particular arm at Arabella where the group is located.

One such group managed at Arabella, Lady Parts Justice, falls under its Sixteen Thirty Fund arm, which hosts 501(c)4 “social welfare” entities. Eric Kessler, a former Bill Clinton appointee and member of the Clinton Global Initiative, founded Arabella and acts as president of the Sixteen Thirty Fund.

Lady Parts Justice bills itself as “the first not safe for work, rapid response reproductive rights messaging hub that uses comedy, culture and digital media to sound the alarm about the terrifying erosion of access to reproductive rights.” The group, which shares controversial content on its website, routinely posts messages of support for abortion on social media and came out in opposition to efforts to ban third-trimester abortions.

Lizz Winstead, the co-creator of the Daily Show, leads the group and announced in late May that Lady Parts Justice and its sister Lady Parts Justice League, which falls under another arm at Arabella, would be changing their names to the “Abortion Access Force” and the “Abortion Access Front.” The group stated on their website that their old names made them sound like “radical anti-trans, exclusionary creeps” and wanted the names to be more inclusive for all genders. “Let’s be clear: not all ladies have uteruses,” the group wrote. “And not everyone with a uterus identifies as a woman. Full stop.” – READ MORE