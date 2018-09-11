Millionaire Jim Carrey Declares, ‘We Have to Say Yes to Socialism’

The ‘dumb And Dumber’ And ‘bruce Almighty’ Star Appeared On Hbo’s ‘real Time With Bill Maher’ To Share Advice For Democrats

Actor and activist Jim Carrey had some advice for Democrats when he appeared on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” over the weekend.

“We have to say yes to socialism — to the word and everything,” the millionaire filmmaker said.

“We have to stop apologizing,” he added.

(…)

The comedian also revealed that he wrote himself a $10 million check for “acting services rendered” while he was still a struggling performer.

“I gave myself five years, three years maybe [to earn that money], and I dated it Thanksgiving, 1995, and I put in in my wallet and I kept it there. It deteriorated and deteriorated, but then just before Thanksgiving, 1995, I found out I was going to make $10 million,” said Carrey.

The $10 million payday was for the hit film “Dumb and Dumber.” – READ MORE

Actor Jim Carrey Accused President Trump Of “inciting Civil Unrest” On Twitter Sunday, Despite His Own History Of Depicting Trump Being The Target Of Violence.

“Donald Trump is now inciting civil unrest at his rallies, threatening the safety of our citizens. A real President doesn’t do this. A real congress won’t allow him to,” Jim Carrey wrote in a tweet posted Sunday.

Donald Trump is now inciting civil unrest at his rallies, threatening the safety of our citizens. A real President doesn’t do this. A real congress won’t allow him to.https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsI pic.twitter.com/mJq73T36Kv — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 3, 2018

Carrey is far from the only Hollywood celebrity fantasizing about violence toward President Trump.

Last year, Kathy Griffin made headlines for “beheading” President Trump in a bloody replica photo. – READ MORE