Milk thrown at NYPD officer after emergency call as crowd laughs, cheers: ‘Ha! They got milked on!’

After New York City police officers evacuated a Bronx apartment building amid a sixth-floor fire Tuesday, video shows someone in the rowdy crowd on the street tossing an open half-gallon of milk at an officer — and onlookers reacted with laughter and cheers, the New York Post reported.

“Ha! They got milked on!” one person was heard saying on the clip, which the paper said was posted on Instagram and came with superimposed text and an emoji that sent a “F*** the police” message.

It was the latest attack of its kind against NYPD officers, who’ve lately endured water getting dumped on them as well as concrete and bottles thrown at them.

Firefighters battled the 2-alarm blaze — which left seven people injured, including two cops and an FDNY member — while officers got people out of the apartment building and controlled the scene, officials told the Post.

But a crowd formed outside and became rowdy, police told the paper — which is when the culprit, apparently egged on by an onlooker, threw the milk. – READ MORE