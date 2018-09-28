Military Stealth Fighter Crashes in South Carolina

“Military plane crash in Beaufort near Joe Allen Drive area. Appears to have crashed on a bluff/island owned by Clarendon Plantations. Not usually many people over there. Praying for the safety of all involved!” — Richardson

“BREAKING: Military official confirms that Marine F-35B fighter aircraft has crashed in Beaufort County, SC by MCAS Beaufort. Pilot is believed to have ejected, no update on pilot’s status.” — Martinez

This story is developing.

BREAKING: A military plane has crashed in Grays Hill outside of the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort; we do not know if there are injuries yet. pic.twitter.com/n8AoMjgY2g — Stassy Olmos (@WSAVStassyO) September 28, 2018