Military Stealth Fighter Crashes in South Carolina
“Military plane crash in Beaufort near Joe Allen Drive area. Appears to have crashed on a bluff/island owned by Clarendon Plantations. Not usually many people over there. Praying for the safety of all involved!” — Richardson
“BREAKING: Military official confirms that Marine F-35B fighter aircraft has crashed in Beaufort County, SC by MCAS Beaufort. Pilot is believed to have ejected, no update on pilot’s status.” — Martinez
The pilot from the military plane crash safely ejected. Being a valuated for injuries.
— Beaufort County Sheriff's Office,SC (@bcsopio) September 28, 2018
