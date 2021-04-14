Military Service Academies Go Woke

America’s military service academies are using “anti-racist” and critical race theory teaching tools to train their faculty and future officers.

Administrators at West Point are embracing the radical racial politics that have taken hold over many American campuses, according to documents reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. The prestigious military institution will not only adapt critical race theory into its curriculum but will also use such practices in admissions. A West Point diversity and inclusion plan for 2020 to 2025 said that in order for the academy to remain competitive with the civilian sector among potential applicants, the school must appeal to the sensibilities of “America’s younger generation.” Inclusivity will matter just as much as marksmanship, according to the documents.

“The Armed Forces represent the nation it defends, including reflecting our nation’s diversity,” the document reads. “It is imperative that we leverage all aspects of the nation’s diversity … to create and sustain an inclusive organization that attracts the best that the nation has to offer. We must create an environment that appeals to the aspirations of American’s younger generation. Only then will we be successful in competing with the civilian sector for the highest quality recruits.”

Radical race-based training for future officers alarmed Iraq war veteran and West Point graduate Rep. Mark Green (R., Tenn.). The officer corps of the United States Army should be focused on maintaining an effective fighting force against growing threats from China and Russia, Green said, rather than sowing domestic discord. – READ MORE

