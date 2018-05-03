Military plane carrying 9 crashes near Georgia airport; no apparent survivors, officials say

A Puerto Rican Air National Guard military aircraft with nine people on board crashed and burst into flames shortly after takeoff from a Georgia airport Wednesday, and officials said there appeared to be no survivors.

The WC-130 plane was being flown into retirement when it crashed on a highway just before 11:30 a.m., shortly after takeoff from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

“There has been a plane crash at the intersection of Hwy 21 at Crossgate Rd. Roads will be shut down. Please avoid the area,” Chatham EMA tweeted shortly after the incident. – READ MORE

