Military Dog Injured During Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Raid Will Be Okay, Administration Official Says

During Saturday night’s military raid that resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a military working dog was injured.

While no human U.S. military members were injured, the dog received severe injuries after al-Baghdadi blew himself up to avoid capture. The dog, whose name and breed have not been disclosed, chased al-Baghdadi, cornering him in a tunnel in his compound. The terrorist leader was wearing a belt lined with explosives. He detonated the belt, killing himself and at least three of his own children, to avoid being captured by U.S. authorities.

“The dog is a war veteran and a valued member of the team,” a soldier assigned to Delta Force told the outlet. “The injury to the dog is an injury to one of us. These dogs are a special breed of courageous.”

On radio host Hugh Hewitt’s Monday program, Deputy National Security Adviser Victoria Coates announced that the injured military dog will recover. – READ MORE