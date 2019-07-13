Miley Cyrus vows to not have children till climate change is solved and fish are ‘in the water’

Actress and musician Miley Cyrus — who is married to actor Liam Hemsworth — said that she’s not interested in having children until global warming is taken care of.

In a recent interview with Elle, the former “Hannah Montana” actress said that she wants to wait to have children until said children could “live on an earth with fish in the water.”

In addition to climate change and parenting, she also touched upon feminism and marriage.

“When is angry, don’t f*** with her,” Cyrus warned. “That’s the way I feel women are like right now. The earth is angry.”

“We’ve been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women,” she insisted. “We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it’s exhausted. It can’t produce. We’re getting handed a piece of s**t planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child. Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that.” – read more