Mike Tyson Sets Return to the Ring; Fight Booked for Septemeber

The training videos that former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has been releasing on social media weren’t just for show, it turns out.

Yahoo Sports has learned from multiple sources that Tyson plans to return to boxing to face Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Andy Foster, the executive director of the California State Athletic Commission, confirmed that Tyson has put a hold on that date. Foster told Yahoo Sports that he met with Tyson and Jones via Zoom recently and that the fight will be an exhibition.

Tyson hasn’t fought since losing to Kevin McBride on June 11, 2005. Jones hasn’t fought since Feb. 8, 2018. Tyson is 54 and Jones is 51. READ MORE:

