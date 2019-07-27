Mike Rowe urges business owners to hire veterans: ‘There’s no good reason not to’

“Returning the Favor” host Mike Rowe has a message for business owners on National Hire A Veteran Day.

The 57-year-old told Fox News in an exclusive statement Thursday that business owners have one “simple question” to ask themselves today.

“If you own a business that employs human beings, you need to ask yourself a simple question – have I built a vet-friendly on-ramp into my organization, or not?

10 GREAT REASONS TO HIRE A MILITARY VETERAN (THAT YOU PROBABLY NEVER THOUGHT OF)

“If the answer is ‘yes,’ congratulations! You’ve done a good thing. If the answer is ‘no,’ you’ve got to ask yourself, ‘why?'”

"And then, you have to build a vet-friendly on-ramp into your organization! Because the truth is, there's no good reason not to."