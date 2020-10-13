Mike Pompeo says he will release Hillary’s emails before the election after Trump criticizes him publicly

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he would be releasing more of Hillary Clinton’s emails after the president publicly criticized him about the subject on Fox News.

Pompeo made the comments to Dana Perino of Fox News on Friday after the “Daily Briefing” host played for him criticism from the president about the lack of released documents.

“They’re in the State Department, but Mike Pompeo has been unable to get them out. Which is very sad. Actually I’m not happy about him for that reason,” Trump said in the recording.

“He was unable to get them out, and I don’t know why, you’re running the State Department, you get them out, forget about the fact that they were classified! Let’s go! Maybe Mike Pompeo finally finds them, OK?” he added.

Perino also played video of Trump criticizing Pompeo during a radio interview with talk radio host Rush Limbaugh.

“She deleted 33,000 emails, she should be in jail for that,” Trump said. “I don’t even care if they’re very highly confidential emails, I don’t care what.” – READ MORE

