Mike Pompeo Rattles Off 5 Topics He Says Are A Greater Threat Than Climate Change

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday there are at least five other major issues facing the United States that top climate change.

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade asked Pompeo during an interview Friday where he’d rank global warming on a threat scale.

Pompeo responded that it doesn’t even crack the top five biggest threats America is facing.

“Yeah. I wouldn’t put it in the top five,” he said. “Because I can count to five that gets you to things that present more risks to the people I used to represent in Kansas and citizens all across America.”

Pompeo claimed nuclear threats from countries like China, Pakistan and North Korea pose a far greater danger to the U.S. than any climate change concerns.

“Whether it’s the threat that we’ve talked about today from China … the nuclear proliferation risk that extends from Pakistan through all those folks who have these weapon systems, places like North Korea where they can sell these weapons,” he continued. “I think I’m at five already. But I could give you a whole list of threats that I think we can effect change on in a way that will really make a difference for the security of the American people.”

You can Follow Nick on TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]