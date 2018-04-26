View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics World

Mike Pompeo, Confirmed as Secretary of State, Plans to Quickly Head to Europe

Posted on by
Share:

The Senate on Thursday easily confirmed Mike Pompeo as the nation’s 70th secretary of state, elevating the current C.I.A. director and an outspoken foreign policy hawk to be the nation’s top diplomat.

Mr. Pompeo was expected to be sworn in almost immediately after the vote, after which he planned to dash to Joint Base Andrews, where a plane was waiting to fly him to Brussels on his first trip abroad as secretary of state for a meeting of NATO allies.

His agenda is already packed, with crucial deadlines in the coming weeks involving Russia, North Korea, Syria and Venezuela. And he must face these challenges while trying to a repair a State Department damaged under the tenure of Rex W. Tillerson, his predecessor, and with crucial alliances frayed during the Trump presidency. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Senate Confirms C.I.A. Chief Mike Pompeo to Be Secretary of State
Senate Confirms C.I.A. Chief Mike Pompeo to Be Secretary of State

After the Senate voted to confirm Mike Pompeo to be the nation’s 70th secretary of state, he turned to urgent problems around the world.

www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: