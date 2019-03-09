Mike Pence Slams The Democratic Pivot Toward Socialism

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the Latino Coalition Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C., where he criticized the Democratic Party for its seeming endorsement of socialism.

Pence slammed the “Green New Deal” and “Medicare-For-All” as disguised policies of socialism that “advocate an economic system that has impoverished millions around the world” and an embrace of a “tired economic theories that have impoverished nations and stifled the liberties of millions.”

He continued, “What they’re actually offering is just more of the same: More taxes, more spending, more government, and less freedom. So let me say from my heart to all my fellow Americans gathered in this room, to all of you living the American Dream: It was freedom, not socialism, that gave us the most prosperous economy in the history of the world.”

“It was freedom, not socialism, that ended slavery, won two World Wars, and stands today as a beacon of hope in the world,” the Vice President said. “It was freedom, not socialism, that is moving us beyond the prejudices of the past to create a more perfect union for every American, regardless of race or creed or color. And it was freedom, not socialism, that gave us the highest quality of life, the cleanest environment on Earth, and has improved the health and well-being of millions around the world.” – READ MORE