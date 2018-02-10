Mike Pence Sends Brutal Message — Shakes Hands With Everyone at Olympics Except One Person

Pence reportedly showed up late to the reception and did not have a seat. Pence then walked around greeting those present but avoided one person. That’s right, Pence shook hands with and talked with everyone at the table of dignitaries except for North Korea’s Kim Yong Nam, North Korea’s nominal head of state.

Major screw-up at VIP reception before PyeongChang Olympics opening ceremony: VP Pence showed up late, after dinner had begun, and there was no seat for him because he was supposed to have dinner with the US athletes… — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) February 9, 2018

So Pence went around the table and greeted/shook hands with everyone – except North Korea’s Kim Yong Nam, who was sitting between the UN sec-gen Guterres and IOC chairman Bach — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) February 9, 2018

According to South Korean media, Pence was supposed to sit at the table across from Kim with 11 others, but he had a meeting with athletes and did not plan on staying long at the reception. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Vice President Mike Pence sat near North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong at the Olympic opening ceremony on Friday, during which the two reportedly avoided eye-contact despite being only a few feet away from each other and, at one point, she appeared to glance at him contemptuously.

An aide to the vice president told CNN that Pence “and our team were aware she’d be in attendance. A primary purpose of the trip was to show a united front with our allies in Japan and South Korea in support of a denuclearized Korean Peninsula. The VP sat with Moon and Abe in the box after days of meetings with both leaders.”

Kim Jong Un's sister with deadly side-eye at Pence. pic.twitter.com/I0TTX1zI2L — Philip Bump (@pbump) February 10, 2018

Local media reports that while the two only sat several feet away from each other, they avoided looking directly at each other. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Dressed in a black suit and hat, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un proudly declared North Korea a “global military power” Thursday as he showed off his arsenal in a display of North Korean military might.

Thousands of goose-stepping North Korean troops, accompanied by tanks, missiles, and other war machines, marched through Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang Thursday, just one day before the start of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The event was low-key compared to the April 15 parade held last year to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of the North Korean founder, but it was nonetheless a substantial display of military power.

Organized for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army, the military parade held Thursday featured a handful of Hwasong-14 and Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missiles, both of which were tested successfully last year.

#NorthKorea Telling TELS – Today their new and successful tested ICBM were one parade but only the four Hwasong-15 were on TELs (Transporter, Erector, Launcher) with the Hwasong-14 on towed trailers pic.twitter.com/NEXhK5mwM2 — Joseph Dempsey (@JosephHDempsey) February 8, 2018

The Hwasong-14 ICBMs were towed on large trailers while the Hwasong-15s were carried on heavy trucks modified to serve as transporter erector launchers. – READ MORE