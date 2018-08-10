Mike Pence Reveals the 4 Steps that Will Make the Space Force a Reality

The Space Force is a potential sixth branch of the military that Trump proposed in March. Pence outlined four steps to “evolve our space capabilities” that will be echoed in a Pentagon report set to be released Thursday.

The report calls for the creation of the U.S. Space Command as a first step. It will be a “new command structure for the physical domain of space led by a four-star flag officer … to ensure integration across the military,” Pence said.

The second step is creating an “elite group of warfighters” drawn from men and women in all branches of the military who will specialize in space operations, Pence said.

The third step is creating a joint organization called the Space Development Agency that will focus on giving members of the U.S. Space Force the most cutting-edge technologies without “red tape,” Pence said.

The fourth and final step is creating the position of assistant secretary of defense for space. It will be “a single civilian position reporting to the Secretary of Defense,” Pence said.- READ MORE

President Trump’s campaign on Thursday latched onto the administration’s formal announcement of a proposed “Space Force,” asking supporters to vote on a logo that will be displayed on merchandise.

An email from the campaign asks supporters to vote on one of six logos that will be emblazoned on future Trump campaign items. Users can pick a logo, then are prompted to make a donation to the Trump campaign.

Each of the six proposed logos includes the phrase “Space Force,” except for one that states “Mars Awaits” even though the administration’s proposal focuses on defense and not space exploration. One option also appears to be a repurposed version of the NASA logo.

The Department of Defense released a report on Thursday detailing the specifics on how it will carry out Trump’s request to establish a Space Force by 2020.

Trump celebrated the announcement from his golf club in New Jersey, tweeting, “Space Force all the way!” – READ MORE

