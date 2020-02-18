Mike Pence Responds to Mike Bloomberg: ‘So God Made a Farmer’

Vice President Mike Pence has responded to Democrat presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg after resurfaced footage shows the billionaire making the claim that farming requires little knowledge and skill.

Bloomberg’s comments on farmers came during a 2016 Oxford University forum in England. “I could teach anybody, even people in this room, no offense intended, to be a farmer,” Bloomberg said. “It’s a process. You dig a hole, you put a seed in, you put dirt on top, add water, up comes the corn. You could learn that.”

“Then we had 300 years of the industrial society,” Bloomberg added. “You put the piece of metal on the lathe, you turn the crank in the direction of the arrow, and you can have a job.”

So God Made a Farmer 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sbXSugMNyO — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) February 17, 2020

Without naming or referencing the situation, Pence shared a 2013 Ram Trucks Super Bowl commercial titled “Farmer,” which included audio from 1978’s “So God Made a Farmer” speech by radio broadcaster Paul Harvey. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --