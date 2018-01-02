Mike Pence promises American support for Iranian protestors: ‘We will not let them down’

Vice President Mike Pence on Monday promised full U.S. support for Iranian protestors, vowing “we must not and we will not let them down.”

“As long as @RealDonaldTrump is POTUS and I am VP, the United States of America will not repeat the shameful mistake of our past when others stood by and ignored the heroic resistance of the Iranian people as they fought against their brutal regime,” Pence said in Twitter post. “The bold and growing resistance of the Iranian people today gives hope and faith to all who struggle for freedom and against tyranny. We must not and we will not let them down.”

Iranians have taken to the streets in nationwide protests over the past five days to express frustration over corruption, economic problems in Iran, high prices and unemployment among the youth.- READ MORE

