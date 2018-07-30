Mike Pence on White House banning CNN reporter: We are ‘maintaining decorum that is due’ (VIDEO)

Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday defended the White House’s decision to ban CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins from an event last week.

“This administration believes in the freedom of the press, and President Trump and I and our entire administration have provided extraordinary access to the media. The president answers to many questions in so many different settings, and I can assure you that we’ll continue to do that,” Pence told Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo in a Sunday interview on Fox News.

On @MariaBartiromo's show, @VP defends White House banning @kaitlancollins from a public event for asking questions. "This administration believes in freedom of the press… but maintaining the decorum that is due at the WH I think is an issue we'll continue to work for." pic.twitter.com/ERRD1vZKlh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2018

Collins shouted questions to Trump during a pool spray last week, and was then prevented from covering an event in the Rose Garden later that day.” – READ MORE

White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley Defended The Administration’s Decision To Block A Cnn Reporter From A White House Event, Citing A Breach In Protocol.

Gidley denied reports that the White House “banned” CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins from an event because staff did not like the content of her questions during a meeting with the European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Collins claimed that White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Bill Shine and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders “thought the questions I had posed to the president were inappropriate and inappropriate for that venue.”

Gidley disagreed.

“It’s about process, procedure, and protocol. And everyone who goes in there understands when the president is done with a conversation, everyone leaves,” he said. “The press are escorted out, typically in an orderly fashion. But in this particular instance, someone refused to leave after being told repeatedly to do so.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1