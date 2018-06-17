Mike Pence Convinces USAID To Provide $100 Million To Help Christians and Yazidis in Iraq

A key provision being pursued directly by Vice President Mike Pence has paid off in the form of added financial aid earmarked for oppressed minorities in Iraq.

As the Washington Examiner reported, Pence reiterated in a speech this week his dedication to providing resources directly to Christian and Yazidi communities.

He told attendees at Wednesday’s Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting that his “promise” was to secure the funding to achieve his goal.

“We will not rest until we give our fellow Christians and persecuted communities across the Middle East the resources and support they need to recover, rebuild and flourish in their ancient homeland once again,” he said.

His recent declaration came after an announcement in October regarding the future of America’s international aid allocation. Pence said at the time that the Trump administration would redirect money from “ineffective” United Nations programs to USAID and faith-based charitable organizations.’

The Washington Post reported that the United States Agency for International Development responded to pressure from the vice president by approving tens of millions of dollars in new spending to supplement the financial aid already benefiting these Iraqi minority groups. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1