Mike Pence Comforts Victims of Nebraska Flooding Disaster

Vice President Mike Pence traveled on behalf of President Trump to flooding disaster areas in Nebraska on Tuesday.

Pence received a briefing from the air on the impact of the massive flooding in the Midwest:View image on Twitter

Being briefed on AF2 w/ @SenJoniErnst en route to Nebraska on the latest from the devastating flooding that has impacted Nebraska, Iowa, & much of the Midwest. Our hearts are w/ the victims & we are grateful to First Responders & volunteers. Be there soon. pic.twitter.com/TIIjOPTYDE — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 19, 2019

“President Trump asked me to be here in Nebraska and here in the region today with a very simple message,” Pence said upon arriving in Omaha. “To all the families that have seen their homes flooded, seen livestock lost, who have had their lives, their communities, upset by these extraordinary floods and severe weather, our message is this: ‘We’re with you’” – READ MORE