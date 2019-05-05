Mike Pence Calls Out Ilhan Omar for ‘Choosing Socialism Over Freedom’

Vice President Mike Pence sharply rebuked Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) for blaming the current humanitarian crisis in Venezuela on America.

Omar claimed “policies that we have put in place” are to blame for the crisis, adding that “bullying” Nicolas Maduro, the brutal Venezuelan dictator, “does not help.”

Neither, in our opinion, does going against American foreign policy and supporting a brutal dictator whose military vehicles are currently plowing into innocent protesters.

As Venezuelans take to the streets to stand for their freedom against an oppressive dictator, Democrat Congresswoman @IlhanMN chooses socialism over freedom. The Trump Administration stands with the freedom-loving people of Venezuela. https://t.co/UYiPLPvKl5 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 2, 2019

Pence took to social media on Thursday to declare that, unlike Omar, “The Trump administration stands with the freedom-loving people of Venezuela.” – READ MORE