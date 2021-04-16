Mike Lindell says his free speech platform will be a combo of YouTube and Twitter, and no one will be able to take it down

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell released details about his free speech platform that is intended to be a combination of YouTube and Twitter, adding that no one will be able to take it down from the internet.

Lindell released a video detailing some of the features of his platform, which is called “Frank Speech.”

“This is gonna be a platform like no other, it’s kinda like a YouTube-Twitter combination,” said Lindell on the video.

He went on to say that he has been working on the platform for four years and invested millions of dollars into it.

“I’ve spent millions of dollars making it the most secure, we’re gonna be able to handle the capacity, your everything’s gonna be the most secure, we’re gonna be attacked, but I have my own servers and everything. We’re not gonna be worried about Amazon taking it down, or YouTube or Google, or Apple,” Lindell explained.

“And we’re gonna get our voice of free speech out there!” he added.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --